Vanceboro man arrested after breaking into elementary school

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A Vanceboro man was arrested for breaking into an elementary school.

On April 22 at approximately 4 a.m. the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to Brinson Memorial Elementary School, located at 319 Neuse Forrest Avenue in New Bern in reference to an alarm activation.

After further investigation, it was determined the school was broken into and numerous electronic items from the school were located outside. Deputies were able to identify 36-year-old Charles “Charlie” Rose. Jr as the person responsible for the breaking and entering.

Rose is charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking & entering, and possession of burglary tools.

He is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $25,000 bond.