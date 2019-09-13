VANCEBORO, NC (WNCT) – A Vanceboro man has been arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly let four puppies starve to death at his home.
In a press release sent Friday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said deputies in its Animal Protective Services Division investigated a complaint by someone who said they found four newborn, Pitt Bull puppies dead outside a home on Highway 118 in Vanceboro.
Deputies went to the home and questioned a resident, Maurice Antonio Tucker, age 38.
Investigators determined the puppies died of starvation.
Tucker was arrested and charged with four felony counts of Killing an Animal by Starvation.
Vanceboro man charged after allegedly starving puppies to death
