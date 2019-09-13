Vanceboro man charged after allegedly starving puppies to death

On Friday, Goldsboro Police arrested and charged a man with weapon and drug charges, after he allegedly violated his parole.

Investigators said Kevin Benjamin Correia, age 33, of Rosewood Road, was arrested and charged with the following counts:

Carrying Concealed Weapon Possession of Schedule II DrugPossession of Drug ParaphernaliaSecond Degree TrespassingFelony Parole Violation

Correia was placed in the Wayne County Detention Center without bond, due to the parole violation charge.