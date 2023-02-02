WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man has been charged with second-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Michael Lee Jones, 42, of Lary Mills Road, was arrested Wednesday. A magistrate judge set his secured bond at $10,000. During Jones’ first court appearance Thursday, a district court judge increased his bond to $50,000.

On Jan. 26, the sheriff’s office received a report of a sexual assault at a residence on Ricks Street in Washington. The investigation into that report led to Jones’ arrest.