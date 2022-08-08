GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man who Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies said was a convicted felon was arrested for reportedly trying to sell guns to a Pitt County pawn shop.

An investigation began in July by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit. Detectives secured warrants for Alex Christopher Hart, 28, of Vanceboro. It was discovered he sold two different guns to a pawn shop, one which was reported stolen in Vanceboro.

He was charged with two counts of Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Obtaining Property by False Pretense. On August 4, Vanceboro Police Department arrested Hart.

Investigators said he is also facing charges in Craven County for Larceny of a Firearm. He was taken before a Craven County magistrate and released on a $10,000 secured bond.