Vanceboro man facing multiple drug-related charges

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man was arrested on Wednesday and is facing multiple drug-related charges.
The Vanceboro Police Department assisted the NC Department of Probation & Parole with a probation search on McLawhorn Lane in Vanceboro. Officials found 16 grams of meth, a stolen gun and other illegal drugs and items.
Joseph William Wright, 48, was being held at the Craven County Jail under a $45,000 secured bond. His charges include:
- Possession of stolen firearm
- Possession of firearm by felon
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possession/Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Maintain a Dwelling
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor child abuse
- Fail to store firearm to protect minor
- Possession drug paraphernalia