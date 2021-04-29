Vanceboro man facing multiple drug-related charges

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man was arrested on Wednesday and is facing multiple drug-related charges.

The Vanceboro Police Department assisted the NC Department of Probation & Parole with a probation search on McLawhorn Lane in Vanceboro. Officials found 16 grams of meth, a stolen gun and other illegal drugs and items.

Joseph William Wright, 48, was being held at the Craven County Jail under a $45,000 secured bond. His charges include: