Vanceboro man facing multiple drug-related charges

Joseph William Wright (Vanceboro Police photos)

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man was arrested on Wednesday and is facing multiple drug-related charges.

The Vanceboro Police Department assisted the NC Department of Probation & Parole with a probation search on McLawhorn Lane in Vanceboro. Officials found 16 grams of meth, a stolen gun and other illegal drugs and items.

Joseph William Wright, 48, was being held at the Craven County Jail under a $45,000 secured bond. His charges include:

  • Possession of stolen firearm
  • Possession of firearm by felon
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine
  • Possession/Sell/Deliver Cocaine
  • Maintain a Dwelling
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
  • Misdemeanor child abuse
  • Fail to store firearm to protect minor
  • Possession drug paraphernalia

