Vanceboro man found guilty of murder after killing woman with baseball bat in 2018

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man has been sentenced to up to 47 years in prison after he was found guilty by a jury for the 2018 murder of Carolyn Patterson, 68, with a baseball bat.

District Attorney Scott Thomas said Jeffery Ray Acker, 48, was found guilty by a Craven County jury of second degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony larceny.

A jury trial was held that lasted over a week. They heard evidence in the case, which happened Aug. 23, 2018.

“Defendant Acker has now been convicted for murdering Ms. Patterson,” Thomas said Tuesday. “We requested he be sentenced to the maximum prison sentence. He will now serve up to 47 years in prison and will be at least 83 years old before he has completed serving his minimum sentence. We are grateful for the service of the jury in this case.

“This trial also involved the testimony of several citizen witnesses who had relevant information. We appreciate the willingness of these citizens to be involved in this process. Safe communities require victims, citizens, law enforcement, and prosecutors working together to achieve justice. All of the law enforcement officers and prosecutors, in this case, did a professional job. Our prayers continue to be with Ms. Patterson’s family.”

Superior Court Judge John E. Nobles, Jr. presided over the trial and sentenced Acker.