VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man was arrested and was being held under a $4 million bond after his arrest on drug-trafficking charges on May 12.

Craven County deputies concluded a drug investigation that resulted in the arrest of William Ryan Edwards, 39, of Willis Neck Road in Vanceboro. He was charged with 10 felony counts of trafficking heroin/fentanyl, felony conspiracy trafficking heroin, two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, felony sell schedule II-controlled substance, felony deliver schedule II-controlled substance, felony maintaining vehicle for controlled substance, and felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substance.

He was being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility.