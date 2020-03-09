Vanceboro man sentenced to prison more than 18 years

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A Vanceboro man was sentenced to prison for more than 18 years for trafficking drugs.

36-year-old William Glen Roundtree of Vanceboro pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office wanted Roundtree for questioning about shooting into an occupied property that occurred in the Spring Garden community.

At the time of the interview, Roundtree was on probation for an earlier offense, and the Craven County Probation and Parole Office saw Roundtree driving a pickup truck.

After searching the vehicle officials said they found, a plastic jar containing 18.98 grams of crack cocaine, 73.21 grams of powder cocaine, 31.56 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, 20 Suboxone strips, and 9 Oxycodone pills.

Roundtree’s cell phone records were subpoenaed, and they showed numerous text messages indicative of drug dealing and distribution.

The judge also imposed a required $ 500,000 fine, court costs, jail fees, and laboratory analysis fees.