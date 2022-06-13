VANCEBORO, N.C (WNCT) – Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help in locating a Craven County man.

Deaurvion Malik Roundtree, 20, of Vanceboro is wanted for two felony counts of first-degree kidnapping and felony fleeing to elude arrest related to a car chase he was involved in on June 9.

Officials said Roundtree has additional warrants from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Probation & Parole for probation violations. He is known to frequent the Vanceboro and Grifton areas.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Roundtree you are asked to contact Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357, Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620, or your local law enforcement agency.