VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Vanceboro police are looking for the suspects who they said broke into a store early Saturday.

Police responded to a call at around 1:30 a.m. They said the people in the photos posted to Facebook broke the glass in the front door of EZ-Pass and stole several vape devices and other items. The individuals were last seen leaving on foot away from the store.

If you know the individuals or can help with identifying them or their whereabouts, contact the Vanceboro Police Department at (252) 244-0440 or (252) 633-2357.