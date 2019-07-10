Vanceboro roofer wanted for alleged scams in Beaufort, Craven counties

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT)

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on felony charges for allegedly scamming victims out of thousands of dollars for roofing work he never did.

Deputies say Christopher Parrott Carter, age 47, whose last known address is 5230 River Road in Vanceboro, is wanted in Craven and Beaufort counties on felony charges of Obtaining Property by False Pretense.

Investigators say Carter received a total of $12,000 from multiple victims to do roofing work, but he never did the promised work.



Authorities say they believe there may be more victims of this scam in Craven, Beaufort, and surrounding counties. If you think you’ve been scammed, deputies say you should file a report with your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone who knows where Christopher Carter might be is asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6643, Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, or your local law enforcement agency.