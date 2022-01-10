Vanceboro woman charged with drug trafficking, other crimes

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro woman is facing drug-related charges after her arrest on Jan. 7.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the New Bern Police Department, conducted a search warrant on a residence located at 790 Oak Grove Road Vanceboro. During the search deputies located a large number of illegal drugs and guns.

Shatine Campbell, 39, of Oak Grove Road in Vanceboro has been charged with the following:

felony trafficking in opium, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance

felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance

felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of heroin, methamphetamine, oxycodone and clonazepam pills

felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance

felony possession of schedule II controlled substance

felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

two counts possession of drug paraphernalia

child abuse by leaving illegal drugs and a loaded firearm out in the open where children could easily obtain them.

Campbell was being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $750,000 secured bond.