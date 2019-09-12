Vanceboro woman charged with making, selling meth, heroin, fentanyl

VANCEBORO, NC (WNCT) – A Vanceboro woman faces multiple drug charges after Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a tip and found multiple types of illegal drugs in her home on Wednesday.
The CCSO said on Wednesday, deputies in the Narcotics Division received a complaint about drug activity at a home on Cow Pen Landing Road, and executed a search warrant there.
Inside the home, deputies found over 15 grams of heroin, over 4 grams of fentanyl, over 20 grams of methamphetamine, and over 10 grams of marijuana.
Investigators arrested a resident of the home, Charity Hughes Credle, age 37, and charged her with the following crimes:
Felony trafficking heroin
Felony possession with intent to manufacture sell/deliver heroin
Felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance
Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver fentanyl
Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine,
Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver suboxone
Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
Possession of drug paraphernalia.