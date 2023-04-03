VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro woman has been arrested by deputies from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and is facing drug-related charges.

Officials said on Mach 31 that Casey Mills White, 36, of Campbell Road in Vanceboro, was stopped on Streets Ferry Road in front of West Craven High School. During a search of her vehicle, deputies located fentanyl, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

White has been charged with felony possession of fentanyl, felony possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $7,500 secured bond.