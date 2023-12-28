GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — If you’ve ever experienced a car break-in, you know that sinking feeling of returning to your vehicle and finding that the doors may have been opened or glass windows have been smashed. You may have even been subject to finding your car missing entirely.

The Berkeley Apartments off Briarcliff Drive in Greenville were subject to two car break-ins Wednesday night. A victim shared their frustrations and worries about this happening again.

“I’m just frustrated because this is a safe neighborhood or at least it felt like it for a long time,” the victim said. “Now I don’t know how safe it is anymore. I think there needs to be cameras in the parking lot first of all. Yeah, I’m just frustrated and honestly kind of scared now so something needs to.”

By taking a few simple steps, you can protect your car and the belongings inside it from theft. The goal is to prevent thieves from having easy opportunities. Lee Darnell from the Pitt County Sherriff’s Office shared his thoughts and safety measures.

“What we see is thieves go door to door looking for quick money,” he said. “So, they check a door handle, if it’s locked, they keep going. So, it’s very simple. If you keep your doors locked, nine times out of ten, your vehicle will not be touched. So that’s the key. Lock your cars.”

Darnell also says if you are a gun owner, do not leave it in your car. This will also attract thieves to come to your car and will put the weapon in the wrong hands.

“People are leaving guns in their vehicles, and oftentimes unlocked,” he said.

“So, we have a lot of guns that are falling into criminal’s hands. That’s not good. Keep the guns in your hands where they belong. Keep them inside. A car’s not a gun safe.”

Darnell stresses that at the end of the day, you want your vehicle to be the least attractive to burglars. Always take your valuables inside with you and make sure your car alarm systems are working properly.

