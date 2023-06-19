WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Mexico man who was driving a vehicle in excess of 150 mph was eventually caught and arrested early Sunday.

A member of the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a vehicle traveling 82 mph in a 55 mph zone just before 6 a.m. on Sunday. The vehicle was traveling on Hwy. 13/17 Bypass near Grabtown Road.

Sgt. D. Young attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle fled, reaching speeds of 150 mph. Members of the Windsor Police Department, Williamston Police Department and Martin County Sheriff’s Office assisted with other deputies in the pursuit. The vehicle then wrecked on Prison Camp Road near Roberson Chapel Road in Martin County.

Joshua Wayne Specht, 18, of New Mexico was uninjured in the crash and taken into custody without incident after being discharged from ECU Health Bertie. Specht was taken before a magistrate and Bertie Martin Regional Jail and confined under a $25,000.00 secured bond.

Specht has been charged with Felony Flee to Elude, Misdemeanor Failure to Head to Blue Lights/Sirens, Misdemeanor Reckless Driving Wanton Disregard, Misdemeanor Expired Registration Tag and Misdemeanor Speeding.