SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday.

Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase ensued. It ended on Hwy. 13 North near the Pitt COunty line.

Deputies arrested Brandon Battle, 33, of Rocky Mount. During his arrest, officials found a felony amount of marijuana. He was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, possession with intent to sell, reckless driving and maintain a vehicle for controlled substances. Battle was also arrested on several other misdemeanors.

He was being held under a $39,000 secured bond.