KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A traffic stop turned into a brief chase and the arrest of two men in Kinston on Wednesday.

Kinston Police said in a Facebook post that, during a proactive traffic stop, officers noticed a black Nissan with a fake registration and illegal window tint. The vehicle failed to stop, leading to a pursuit.

After fleeing the police for a short period of time, the car struck a tree and two men who were inside tried to run away. The suspects were quickly captured. They were not injured, police said.

James Hill, 48, and Caleb Sexton, 28, both from Kinston, were charged with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Resisting Public Officer, Order of Arrest for four counts of Felony Probation Violation, Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test and Obtain Property by False Pretense. Sexton was charged with felony Flee to Elude Arrest, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Resisting Public Officer, Numerous Traffic Offenses and a Order for Arrest for Felony Probation Violation.