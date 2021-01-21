Vehicle pursuit leads to drug charges in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Two men were arrested in Goldsboro after a vehicle pursuit leads to multiple drug charges.

On January 20 at approximately 10 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department Special Enforcement Unit and Gang Suppression Unit were conducting a narcotics enforcement operation in the area of Corporate Drive. Officers observed a narcotics violation involving a Jeep Cherokee and attempted to conduct a traffic stop of that vehicle at Greenleaf Street and Gerald Lane.

The suspect vehicle stopped briefly, but as officers approached the vehicle, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. When the vehicle approached the intersection of Greenleaf Street and W. Grantham Street, the vehicle was unable to stop and ran through the intersection.

The vehicle then struck the railroad tracks causing it to roll several times. The vehicle came to rest, upright, approximately 50 feet away.

The driver, Derric Dove, and passenger, Joshua Davis, were taken into custody without further incident. Narcotics, including heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and a handgun were seized from the vehicle.

Both were held in the Wayne County Detention Center with a first appearance scheduled for January 21.

Derric Lyneal Dove, Jr. was charged with:

Trafficking Cocaine

Trafficking Opium/Heroin

Flee to Elude Arrest

Possess Marijuana up to ½ oz

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting Public Officer

He received a $250,000 bond.

Joshua Earl Devon Davis was charged with:

Trafficking Cocaine

Trafficking Opium/Heroin

Possess Marijuana up to ½ oz

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting Public Officer

Davis received a $225,000 bond.