GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man, Jonathan Blake Cox, 36, of Greenville with several drug and gun charges.
Below is more information posted to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
by: Jason O. Boyd, Pitt County Sheriff's Office
by: Jason O. Boyd, Pitt County Sheriff's Office
