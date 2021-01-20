Vehicle stop leads to Greenville man arrest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On January 16 at approximately 1:20 a.m., a deputy from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit responded to the area of Greenville Boulevard and Whichard Road to assist a State Trooper who stopped a speeding vehicle.

Upon the deputy’s arrival, the driver was already detained, and seized from the vehicle were the following items:

Multiple individually wrapped baggies containing a total of 11.1 grams of marijuana

A handgun, stolen out of Beaufort County

$294 in U.S. currency

19-year-old Deshawn Bryant of Greenville was arrested. When searching Bryant, an individual pill was found in his pocket. He claimed it was Ibuprofen but the markings were consistent with those of Oxycodone.

He was charged with:

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possess with Intent to Sell & Deliver Marijuana

Simple Possession Schedule II Narcotic

Bryant was released on a $20,000 bond.