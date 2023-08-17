GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning that sent a man to ECU Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

Officers responded just after 8:30 a.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 900 block of Hugh Street in Goldsboro. They found the victim, Aaron D. Smith II, 22, near a parked vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS transported the victim to UNC Health Wayne before being transported to ECU Health Medical Center.

The victim was listed in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau at 919-580-4241 or 919-705-6572. Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers.