Victim shot, car stolen in Trinity, according to sheriff’s office

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital after being shot and robbed in Randolph County.

Randolph County deputies are investigating after a person was shot and their car was stolen.

This happened outside of the Dollar General on Highway 62 in Trinity. Around 9 a.m., someone called 911 and said that a person had come to the store asking for help, and that he had been shot and his vehicle stolen.

According to the victim, the suspect was driving an older, green Jeep Cherokee with at least two people in it.

Patrolling deputies found the victim’s vehicle abandoned on Sabine Street and are actively searching for the suspect’s vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Randolph County EMS.

An investigation is underway. No word on the condition of the victim or a suspect at this time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact 911 immediately.