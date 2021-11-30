Victim was hit in neck during I-95 road rage shooting in Johnston County, report says

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver injured in an Interstate 95 road rage shooting Sunday in Johnston County was shot in the back of his neck, according to a police report.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on I-95 north just outside Benson, according to a news release from Benson town officials.

A woman who believes she saw the incident said a small silver SUV that fled might be a Mercedes, a Benson police report said.

The woman who saw the incident also said the gunman who was driving the SUV went to Short Stop at 904 East Main St. in Benson. The suspect in the case is still on the run, police say.

Officials said the gunfire happened as a man, 32, was driving north along I-95 in a pickup truck.

The victim’s gunshot wound. Photo by Sean Cudahy, who has interviewed the victim for a special report on CBS 17 at 11 p.m.

Suddenly, a driver in a silver SUV approached his truck from behind and began “honking its horn and flashing its headlights,” the news release said.

“The SUV then merged over into the left lane and began driving as if it was trying to run his pickup off the road,” the release said.

At that point, the pickup truck driver looked over and saw a man holding a handgun with his passenger side window rolled down.

The truck driver then “turned his head and heard a gunshot – feeling the round hit him,” the news release said.

The victim then pulled over at northbound off-ramp exit 79/East Main Street.

While the man was being checked by EMS crews, bullet fragments were found in his jacket.

The victim suffered minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.