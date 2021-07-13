Vidant employee charged with simple assault in off-duty incident, is placed on leave pending investigation

by: , Robert Romero

Kaitlyn Sasser (Pitt County Detention Center photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vidant Medical Center police officer is facing assault charges, officials with the Greenville Police Department confirmed Tuesday to WNCT’s Robert Romero.

Brian Neague with GPD said officers responded to a domestic dispute at 9:57 p.m. on Blue Bill Drive. The victim alleged she had been assaulted by Kaitlyn Sasser, who left the scene before officers arrived. After an investigation, Sasser was charged with simple assault and interfering with emergency communications.

GPD officials said Sasser turned herself in later, without incident. She was released Tuesday morning after posting a $2,000 bond.

Vidant issued a statement on Tuesday:

“Vidant Health is aware that an off-duty Vidant Company Police officer was arrested and charged with simple assault stemming from an off-campus incident. The team member has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by the Greenville Police Department.”

