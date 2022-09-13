WARNING: The content in this video may be disturbing to some viewers.

(WTRF) – Disturbing footage released by a sheriff’s office in Ohio shows the moment a man shot and killed his daughter’s ex-boyfriend as he was trying to break into their home.

The doorbell video shows 22-year-old James Rayl approaching the front door of the home in Sidney, Ohio, on July 31. He rings the doorbell several times and waits outside before shouldering the door and eventually breaking it open.

As he starts to enter the house, he is shot three times. He stumbles down the pathway and lies in front of the garage. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said he died on the scene, reported Nexstar sister station WDTN.

Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell said a grand jury decided not to go forward with charges against the father, reported WDTN.

The sheriff’s office said as Rayl was trying to get into the house, the homeowner told him to leave and that he had a gun, according to the report.

The identity of the father was not immediately released.