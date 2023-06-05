AVON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Dare County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Virginia Beach man during a traffic stop on June 5.

Detectives used probable cause to search the vehicle after it was stopped. They found a trafficking amount of Cocaine, over 250 grams of Marijuana, US Currency, Marijuana Paraphernalia and Drug Paraphernalia.

Robert Sizemore, 42 years old and from VA Beach, was charged with Possession of Cocaine, Trafficking in Cocaine, PWISD Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, PWISD Marijuana, Maintaining a Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Sizemore was given a $155,000 secured bond.