CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man from Virginia Beach was arrested in Currituck after leading officers and deputies in a police pursuit while driving a stolen public works vehicle.

According to the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, they got the call regarding the stolen vehicle heading to the state line around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday with Chesapeake Police following the suspect.

Deputies encountered the vehicle traveling south on Tulls Creek Rd at over 90 MPH. The deputies pursued the vehicle and successfully blocked in the vehicle at the Riversedge and Tulls Creek intersection.



Deputies took 26-year-old Virginia Beach Ross Hash into custody without injury. Hash was charged with felony flee/elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and reckless driving.



He was turned over to the Currituck County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond on CCSO charges with additional charges pending out of Virginia Beach.



The vehicle was turned over to Virginia Beach.