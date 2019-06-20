Virginia Beach teenager charged with stabbing a man in Currituck County

A Virginia Beach teenager was arrested and charged in Currituck County, after deputies say he stabbed a man with a knife in Moyock on Wednesday night.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office says at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a reported disturbance near the Tulls Creek Bridge, located in the 1400 block of Tulls Creek Road in Moyock.

At the scene, deputies learned that Anthony Robert Lee Smith, age 16, of Virginia Beach, had used a knife to stab a man from Edenton (in Chowan County).

Smith was arrested and charged with Assault with Serious Bodily Injury.

The victim was taken to Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of knife wounds.

Detectives are still investigating what led to the stabbing.