JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Virginia man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a man on July 5.

James Patrick McAlee, 46, of Alexandria, Va., was located and apprehended on Monday by the U.S. Marshal’s Service and Detective J. Carter of Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. McAlee was charged with an open count of murder. He was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center and was being held under no bond.

McAlee’s first court appearance was scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot at Patriot Place Mobile Home Park on July 5. Deputies found Jared Musgrove, 27, suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune where he died.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim and suspect had been in an altercation. The two men were separated and McAlee retrieved a gun from his truck and shot the victim. McAlee had driven from Alexandria, Va., to confront Musgrove about an alleged relationship the victim had with McAlee’s adult daughter.