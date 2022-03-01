WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WNCN) – A man was arrested in Virginia after a domestic dispute spiraled into an incident in which he tried to run over good Samaritans — one of whom shot at him in self-defense, police said.

The incident happened around 7:25 p.m. Saturday at a commuter parking lot in Woodbridge, Virginia. Investigators learned that it began as a domestic dispute between Enoc Espinal Estrada, 42, and a a 27-year-old woman.

The two were in a vehicle and stopped at the parking lot. Espinal Estrada assaulted and choked the woman as he prevented her from getting out of the car, according to Prince William County police.

The woman was eventually able to get out of the car with their 5-year-old daughter. They ran to another vehicle to seek help from a good Samaritan. The people in that car had heard the woman in distress and got out to help her, a police report said.

At that point, Espinal Estrada had circled the parking lot and rapidly accelerated toward the woman and the good Samaritans. One of them, a 57-year-old man, drew a firearm and fired multiple shots at Espinal Estrada’s car, hitting it once. The man was in legal possession of the gun and it was considered self-defense, police said.

Espinal Estrada then hit the good Samaritans’ car, which had three children inside — an 8-year-old boy, 5-year-old girl, and 15-month-old girl. The car was significantly damaged. His car then hit the woman and a 16-year-old good Samaritan as he fled out of the lot and onto Interstate-95, the report said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The teenage boy was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported, police said.

Officers later arrested Espinal Estrada at his home. He was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, two counts of attempted malicious wounding, three counts of felony hit and run, abduction, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery. He was being held without bond.