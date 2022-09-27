DANVILLE, VA. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) was notified via media inquiry of a potential hidden camera at a Walmart location on Monday morning.

According to the DPD, the media tip about the Walmart located at 515 Mount Cross Road came at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 26.

Officials say prior to the media inquiry, the department had not received any reports of incidents similar in nature.

Upon contact and further investigation, a DPD officer discovered that a camera was seized by a manager on Sept. 24, after being found in a family restroom.

The investigation is still ongoing, as the department had not been notified when the seizure took place.

Officials say, Walmart is fully cooperating with the investigation and working closely with the department

If anyone has information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact the Danville Police Department in any of the following ways:

Calling patrol at 434-799-6510

Calling investigations at 434-799-6508

Calling police at 911

Contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-000

Or approaching any Danville officer you see

Officials say you can also email the department at crimetips@danvilleva.gov or using the crime tips app Care here.

DPD says information leading to an arrest and conviction, in this case, will be eligible for a cash reward.