Virginia State Police said a driver was going 149 mph in a 65 mph zone in Prince William County (Virginia State Police)

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) added another Facebook post and tweet to what’s become a tradition for the department as it tries to call attention to the dangers of speeding in the state.

VSP shared an image of a summons that a trooper issued to a driver in Prince William County. The trooper said the driver was going 149 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 66.

That’s 84 miles above the posted speed limit.

The summons the driver received was for reckless driving.

Virginia State Police noted that it’s participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Speeding Wrecks Lives campaign.

NHTSA said more than 12,000 people died in speed-related crashes in 2021, an 8% increase from 2020. About 24% of drivers between the ages of 18 and 44 who were involved in deadly crashes were speeding. NHTSA said young men are the most likely to be speeding at the time of deadly crashes.