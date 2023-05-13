RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following the suspected poisonings of three dogs, a north Raleigh couple was arrested on Thursday and charged with animal cruelty, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office received a report of animal cruelty and threatening letters being sent to neighbors on Derby Lane in Raleigh. The sheriff’s office said other neighbors reported getting similar, anonymous threats.

James David Goldston III, 71, and Agnes Bailey Goldston, 73, both of Raleigh, were each charged with three felony counts of cruelty to animals and one count of communicating threats.

Jessica Ridley, who owns the dogs, said the threats from the Goldstons started more than a year ago.

The arrest warrant says the suspects left a handwritten note on the neighbor’s lawn which stated, “Your Daughter is Next, B Careful.”

“You just don’t know with people what they’re going to do next,” Ridley said. “If they did this to innocent animals and threatening children, we just don’t know, we still don’t know.”

Ridley said her first sick dog, Big Brown, died last summer from kidney failure due to poisoning. Then, this Monday, her second dog, LP, passed away from the same illness. The third dog, Scruffy, became ill but survived.

All three dogs were examined by veterinarians at three different hospitals.

“We just hope that no other animals or people get have to get through this,” Ridley said.

They each received a $30,000 bond and will appear in court on Friday.