Wake County man who hosts popular drive-thru Christmas display recorded women in bathroom, deputies say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man who runs a popular Christmas light display in Raleigh was arrested for secretly recording women in a bathroom stall, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Lin Honeycutt. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Lin Honeycutt, 64, was charged with one felony count of secret peeping. The sheriff’s office said the crime happened at Honeycutt’s Fieldstream Farm, which is located along the 8000 block of Old Stage road.

Honeycutt has hosted a drive-thru Christmas light display at the property in the past few years, deputies said.

“Deputies became aware of the incident earlier this week after one of his victims found a recording device in a bathroom stall and reported it to investigators,” a news release said.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.