Wake County Public School System worker arrested, faces child porn, sexual exploitation charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County Public School System maintenance technician is currently suspended from the job after he was arrested and charged for multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Stephen Wayne Sharp, 60, was arrested Friday for second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor for an incident that occurred in February 2018, according to arrest records.

WCPSS Communication Director Lisa Luten confirmed that no students in the Wake County system were involved or associated with this child pornography case.

Luten also said Sharp has been an employee with WCPSS since March 2006. Due to privacy laws, she could not confirm if he would retain his job or be terminated, or if he’ll have additional charges or bail.

All information related to that will come at a later time from law enforcement.

