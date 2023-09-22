LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wallace man was arrested Thursday night and is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a La Grange man.

Allen Drew McMillan Jr., 40, has been arrested by Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies and charged with first-degree murder of Anthony Harris of La Grange. McMillan was taken into custody in Garner around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday and transported to the Lenoir County Jail by deputies.

McMillan was also charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail with no bond.

Officials said Harris’ body was discovered at his La Grange home on Wednesday and the investigation was immediately started.

“I would like to acknowledge the hard work by our investigators in this case,” Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said. “They worked around the clock to make sure we caught the person who committed this crime. The residents of Lenoir County are lucky to have such dedicated public servants protecting them.”