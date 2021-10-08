Wallace man wanted after stabbing, police say he is on the run

Jason Sabeil Maldonado (Wallace Police Department photo)

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man is on the run after unlawfully entering a residence, engaging in an altercation and stabbing one of the residents in the home, Wallace police said.

Police said the incident happened on October 4. The Wallace Police Department revealed that the suspect, Jason Sabeil Maldonado, is known to the victims, and this was not a random act of violence. Detectives have obtained warrants for his arrest.  

This is currently an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Jason Maldonado are asked to contact the Wallace Police Department at 910-285-2126, or at policeinfo@wallacenc.gov 

