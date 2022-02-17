Wallace police arrest suspect wanted in numerous break-ins

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mugshot of Joseph Michael Smith.

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Wallace Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in a number of reported break-ins over several counties.

While being questioned by Det. Lisa Horning, police said Joseph Michael Smith, 40, of Wallace, confessed to numerous crimes. He was charged with the following by Wallace police and served with warrants obtained by other agencies.

Wallace Police Department

3 Counts: Felony (F) Breaking and Entering (B&E); 3 Counts: (F) Larceny After B&E; (F) Habitual B&E – $55,000.00

Pender County Sheriff’s Office

(F) B&E, (F) Safecracking; (F) Larceny after B&E; Misdemeanor (M) Possession of stolen goods; (M) Possession of Burglary Tools; (M) Injury to Personal Property (M) Injury to Real Property – $32,500.00 

Benson Police Department

(F) Larceny from the Person; (F) Common Law Robbery – $10,000.00

Duplin County Sheriff’s Office

2 Counts: (F) B&E; 2 Counts: (F) Larceny After B&E; 2 Counts: (M) Poss Stolen Goods/Property

(M) Injury to Personal Property – $54,000.00

After Christmas, there was a rash of robberies of local businesses, police said. Through an investigation, Wallace police identified Smith as a suspect. On Feb. 16, Wallace police officers located the suspect’s vehicle at a local business a little after midnight. When Smith was approached by officers, he attempted to run away but was caught.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV