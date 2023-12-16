WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wallace police are investigating the shooting death of a man that happened Friday night.

Officials said they responded to a report of shots fired at 125 Poplar Street around 9:30 p.m. They found an open door and could see a shell casing on the floor inside the home. After making entry, they found Anthony Deshaun Murray, 39, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with this case.

Officials said they believe this to be an isolated incident and do not think there is any further threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wallace PD at 910-285-2126, policeinfo@wallacenc.gov or message them on Facebook.