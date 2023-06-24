WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department is looking for a suspect in what they said was a targeted shooting that happened on Friday.

Wallace police have obtained multiple warrants for Christen Raenard Love, 21. They said he shot at a vehicle leaving GoGas in the area of US Hwy. 117 and Wells Street on Friday. Witnesses said and video surveillance showed Love and the victim, who was not identified, had an argument earlier. Love then returned and shot at the victim’s vehicle while they were inside.

Officials said the assault was targeted at that individual and not directed at any business. The person received injuries from broken glass but was not seriously hurt.

If you have any information on the incident, you’re asked to email policeinfo@wallacenc.gov or 910-285-2126.