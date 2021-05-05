WANTED: Disgruntled customer threatens Matthews Kohl’s employees with gun

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman threatened employees at a Kohl’s Store in Matthews with a gun Monday after she became upset, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Officers said the incident happened around 5 p.m. Monday at the Kohl’s located on E. Independence Blvd. Police evacuated the store and began to search for the woman.

Authorities determined the woman had left the store before officers arrived at the scene.

Police have identified Yolanda Cunningham, 39, as the suspect in this case.

Warrants have been issued for Cunningham’s arrest for communicating threats, going armed to the terror of the public, and shoplifting.

Anyone with information on where she can be located is asked to call 704-847-5555 or 9-1-1.