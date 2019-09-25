Wanted fugitive arrested on meth charge in Nash County

BAILEY, NC (WNCT) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested and charged a wanted fugitive with drug charges during an investigation in Bailey on Tuesday.



Investigators said at 7:36 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies with the NCSO Narcotics Unit began following a vehicle driven by Justin Daniel Hamlet, after they learned Hamlet was in possession of methamphetamine (crystal meth).



As deputies followed Hamlet’s vehicle, they saw him exit his vehicle and enter the Hardee’s restaurant, located at 6474 Street in Bailey.



Deputies confronted Hamlet and arrested him, after they found 33.5 grams of suspected crystal meth on him.



Investigators said they believe the suspected crystal meth Hamlet had was counterfeit, and it was packaged for sale.



Hamlet was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance, and Absconder out of Johnson County for Fleeing to elude arrest.

Hamlet was placed in the Nash County Detention Center on a bond of $87,500.