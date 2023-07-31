KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Harnett County man who had outstanding warrants against him was arrested in Kinston on Sunday.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office reports warrants were issued for Julian Evan Taylor for second-degree kidnapping, common law robbery, assault on a female and communicating threats. At around noon Sunday, deputies from the B Shift received information he was hiding in the 3900 block of Cayla Beth’s Lane in Kinston.

Deputies located Taylor after conducting a “knock and talk” visit. He was taken into custody and transported to the Lenoir County Jail. He was being held there without bond until he could be transported back to Harnett County.