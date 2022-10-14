ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man was arrested on a slew of charges Thursday afternoon in Asheville.
According to the Asheville Police Department, officers attempted to make contact with a wanted person, Zavier Jarvis Lee Brown, 21, on Broadway Avenue.
Instead Brown ran through the residential area to evade police. He even ran across I-40 and tried to hide in the woods and an area neighborhood.
With help from Asheville police K-9, officers found Brown hiding in a shed.
He was taken into custody and charged with the following:
- resist, delay, or obstruct
- felony flee to elude arrest w/ motor vehicle
- possession of stolen motor vehicle
- assault on female
- resist, delay or obstruct
- fail to stop at red light
- 18 counts of pre-trial release violation
He is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $627,000 bond.