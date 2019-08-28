Wanted man on the run after police chase in Craven, Pamlico counties

Authorities in Craven and Pamlico counties are asking for the public’s help to find a wanted man after he led deputies on a chase through two counties on Monday night.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to stop a vehicle on Highway 17 North near Bridgeton, NC for a traffic violation on Monday night.



The driver, Thomas Harry Tanner, 46, of Williams Lane in Pamlico County, refused to pull over and led deputies on a chase.



The chase ended in Pamlico County when Tanner abandoned his vehicle on Creek Pointe Road in Reelsboro, and ran into the woods.



Sheriff’s deputies from Craven and Pamlico counties, along with officers from N.C. Probation and Parole, and N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, searched the area for Tanner, but could not find him.

Investigators said, before the chase, Tanner already had outstanding arrest warrants for probation violation, child support, assault on a female and his driver license were revoked.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has charged Tanner with the following charges related to the chase: felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia, reckless driving to endanger, speeding, and driving while license revoked.

Anyone with information on the location of Thomas Tanner should call Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141, or the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office at 252-745-3101.