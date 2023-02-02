MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspect being sought in a smash-and-grab job at a Matthews Kohl’s store last year has been identified, Matthews Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the robber on January 26, 2022 around 8:30 p.m. at a Kohl’s on East Independence Boulevard.

Matthews Police

Iron Station resident Logan Guffie, 34, used a hammer to smash glass and steal approximately $51,000 worth of jewelry, according to the police report.

Guffie was last seen in a silver 2011 BMW sedan.