Wanted NJ fugitive apprehended in Greenville on federal RICO charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man from Newark, N.J., wanted on federal charges was apprehended in Greenville on Dec. 17.

The Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Emergency Response Team, Gang Unit and Special Investigations Unit, with assistance from the NC SBI Fugitive and Missing Persons Task Force, DEA and FBI, arrested Jason Franklin, 37. Officials located Franklin at 1212 Red Banks Road, Unit L2, after acting on the information provided by the DEA and FBI offices in New Jersey.

Franklin, a gang member of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips from Newark, was wanted in connection with a murder and attempted murders as part of a RICO conspiracy case.

Additional information about the case can be found here. This is an ongoing federal case.