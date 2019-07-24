Wanted suspect arrested, drugs and gun seized in Cape Carteret traffic stop

Cape Carteret Police say officers arrested a wanted person and found drugs and a loaded gun in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Wednesday morning.



According to a post on the Cape Carteret Police Facebook page, at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers stopped a suspicious vehicle in the Star Hill area.

A person in the vehicle was arrested on a warrant, and police searched the vehicle.



Officers seized almost 6 oz. of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun found inside the vehicle.



Police said they are withholding the suspect’s name at this time.