Carteret County drug trafficker sentenced to 13-17 years in prison

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) A Carteret County drug trafficker has been sentenced to 13-17 years in prison, U.S. District Attorney said.

District Attorney Scott Thomas and Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck announced that Anique Rashell Pittman, 42, of Newport, was convicted of trafficking in greater than 28 grams but less than 200 grams of methamphetamine and trafficking in greater than 14 grams but less than 28 grams of heroin and was sentenced to 13 to 17 years in prison.

Pittman had been under investigation for the distribution of illegal controlled substances in the Carteret County area when, on May 16, deputies from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Morehead City Police Department conducting surveillance on Pittman’s residence observed Pittman leave her residence operating a white passenger vehicle.

Aware of active arrest warrants for the sale and delivery of methamphetamine and an order for arrest for missing a court date on charges of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, officers conducted a traffic stop where they located approximately 68.5 grams of methamphetamine and 32.53 grams of heroin inside of a handbag underneath the driver’s seat where Pittman had been seated.

Officers also located $2,140 in cash that was primarily rubber-banded together in $100 portions.

The case was investigated by the Morehead City Police Department and Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

PREVIOUS:

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) A wanted woman from Newport has been arrested and charged with trafficking heroin and methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Thursday in Carteret County.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says narcotics detectives involved in a three-month drug trafficking investigation were looking for Anique Rashell Pittman, 42, of Newport, who was wanted on outstanding drug charges.

On Thursday, detectives saw Pittman driving a vehicle that was exiting the Dutch Treat Mobile Home Park and entering NC Highway 24.

Detectives stopped Pittman’s vehicle for a traffic violation and searched it.

Inside the vehicle, officers found more than 68 grams of methamphetamine, more than 32 grams of heroin, less than one gram of an unknown yellow substance, and $2,140 in U.S. currency.

Pittman was arrested and charged with trafficking of methamphetamine and heroin, maintaining a vehicle that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, selling a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance, and manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance.

Pittman was sent to the Carteret County Jail on a $1 million dollar bond.

The Morehead City Police Department also participated in the investigation.